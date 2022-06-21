GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Business
Startup
Major layoffs: Is the Indian startup party over?
Moneycontrol News
Jun 21, 2022 / 07:19 PM IST
Indian startups have laid off over 10,000 employees across sectors. Why is this happening? Is the great Indian startup party over? Watch the video to find out
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#IndianStartup
#Meesho
#StartUpIndia
#Startuplayoff
#Unacademy
#video
first published: Jun 21, 2022 07:19 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.