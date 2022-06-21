 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Major layoffs: Is the Indian startup party over?

Moneycontrol News
Jun 21, 2022 / 07:19 PM IST

Indian startups have laid off over 10,000 employees across sectors. Why is this happening? Is the great Indian startup party over? Watch the video to find out

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #IndianStartup #Meesho #StartUpIndia #Startuplayoff #Unacademy #video
first published: Jun 21, 2022 07:19 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.