Maharashtra government launches business incubation centre

The centre will encourage more and more people to join entrepreneurship, and the MIDC is will shoulder all expenses related to the incubation centre

Moneycontrol News
Dec 11, 2020 / 07:23 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

With an aim to make it easier for entrepreneurs to start a business in Maharashtra, the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government has launched a business incubator centre in the state.

Maharashtra's Minister for Industries and Mining Subhash Desai said this is a new innovative step taken by the government. "The centre will encourage more and more people to join entrepreneurship. The MIDC is going to shoulder all expenses related to the incubation centre," Hindu Business line quoted Desai as saying.

Addressing a function, Desai added that the state has basic infrastructure and reputed educational institutes to attract investments. Apart from this, he also assured the business firms and industries that the state government will ensure they don't face any hurdles in carrying out operations.

Compared to other states in India, Maharashtra has attracted more investment during the COVID-19 period.

In a recent interview, Uddhav Thackeray said his government signed memorandum of understanding worth Rs 50,000 crore during the pandemic and has decided to bring in investment worth Rs 1 lakh crore in one year to revive the financial condition of the state.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Business Incubation Centre #startups #Subhash Desai #Uddhav Thackeray
first published: Dec 11, 2020 06:06 pm

