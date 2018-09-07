App
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Love and Pride: Here's how startups welcomed the landmark Section 377 verdict

A Twitter user, Clinton Jeff on Thursday posted that he was sent a rainbow cake by a food delivery startup after he posted a message tagging the company

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

From free cakes to creative messages, startups delivered it all after the apex court decriminalised consensual sex in the LGBTQ community.

A Twitter user, Clinton Jeff on Thursday posted that he was sent a rainbow cake by a food delivery startup after he posted a message tagging the company.

Swiggy was not the only company welcoming the move.

Snapdeal took to the microblogging site and posted a rainbow-coloured picture of the logo of its Unbox Zindagi campaign.

#LoveIsLove pic.twitter.com/VBWmO4Zehg

Ride-hailing firm Ola said, "Pride starts now."

Zomato hailed the judgement by posting the picture of a rainbow colored burger.


Flipkart went a step ahead and added the rainbow in its profile picture on Twitter. "Here's to celebrating the cancelled order that has delivered dignity, equality, individualism and freedom," it said.

Uber said, "Move Forward, ride with pride."


Oyo added, "The rainbow shines better than ever."
Many big companies such as Google India, Netflix and IT company Infosys also supported the verdict on Section 377.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 05:00 pm

tags #Section 377 #Startup

