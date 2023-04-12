 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Longer courses, lower customer acquisition costs, higher margins: How Scaler’s Abhimanyu Saxena sees offline UG foray attract profits

Mansi Verma
Apr 12, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST

Abhimanyu Saxena believes the foray will impact the company’s bottom line positively.

Scaler co-founder Abhimanyu Saxena

Edtech startup Scaler is betting big on its offline forays as it believes that its new and compulsorily residential undergraduate institute will provide higher margins, thanks to the longer duration of courses and lower customer acquisition costs, according to its co-founder Abhimanyu Saxena.

"In our current costing, new customers need to be added typically every year because these are very short-term courses. However, in a university education model, once someone has been admitted, they are in for 4 years, and we would not have to spend to acquire them every single year. The overall margins are also healthier,” said Saxena in a virtual interaction with Moneycontrol.

Saxena believes the foray will impact the company’s bottom line positively. His comments come at a time when many startups are trying to diversify their revenue streams in an attempt to reach profitability.

During a press conference last month, Anshuman Singh, co-founder of Scaler, said that this vertical will be equal to or even bigger than the current operations within the next five years.