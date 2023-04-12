Longer courses, lower customer acquisition costs, higher margins: How Scaler’s Abhimanyu Saxena sees offline UG foray attract profits

Scaler co-founder Abhimanyu Saxena

Edtech startup Scaler is betting big on its offline forays as it believes that its new and compulsorily residential undergraduate institute will provide higher margins, thanks to the longer duration of courses and lower customer acquisition costs, according to its co-founder Abhimanyu Saxena.

"In our current costing, new customers need to be added typically every year because these are very short-term courses. However, in a university education model, once someone has been admitted, they are in for 4 years, and we would not have to spend to acquire them every single year. The overall margins are also healthier,” said Saxena in a virtual interaction with Moneycontrol.

Saxena believes the foray will impact the company’s bottom line positively. His comments come at a time when many startups are trying to diversify their revenue streams in an attempt to reach profitability.

During a press conference last month, Anshuman Singh, co-founder of Scaler, said that this vertical will be equal to or even bigger than the current operations within the next five years.

The company, last valued at approximately $710 million, reported a loss of Rs 32 crore ($4.3 million) for FY21, according to the company's regulatory filings. The company has not yet submitted its FY22 results, but for FY21, it had an operating revenue of Rs 18.6 crore.

Saxena’s comments come at a time when the company is aiming for an EBITDA-level (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation amortisation) profitability by end of this year. EBITDA is calculated by adding interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization expenses to net income.

“A new foray, during these times, has to have a high impact, something that really creates a difference. There's no point in starting a new business unit that does not impact a lot of people,” he said.

Moneycontrol reported last month that Scaler School of Technology, an offline institute, will be located in Bengaluru and will offer a four-year residential undergraduate programme in computer science. This programme will be recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) through a partner institute.

Scaler co-founder believes that the new vertical will cater to a larger market as undergraduate education is ideally a must-have in India. “Unlike upskilling, for example, what we offer to our working professional program, which is good to have, but not everyone would go for it. Hence, it could potentially be a much larger market, so business-wise, if we look at our projections, it absolutely makes a lot of sense,” said Saxena.

The course will start in July and the company plans to enroll about 200 students in the first year.

Scaler’s BITS Pilani model

“Delivering the kind of knowledge and career outcomes we want in our online model, to be honest, I wouldn't be confident of. Unlike in an online mode, in an offline campus environment, there is the culture of peer-to-peer learning, network creation, learning life skills and so on which is super important for a 17 to 18-year-old who is just joining a college,” said Saxena.

The company envisions the new institute following a model similar to that of the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad or the Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani.

“The overall four-year expense to finish this entire engineering degree, including the lodging and boarding will be less than 20 lakhs. We estimate that about 15 odd lakhs will be the course fee and about five lakhs, we will be able to provide housing and food for the four years,” added Saxena.

According to Shiksha, a college and course selection platform, BITS Pilani charges about Rs 22 lakh for a residential Bachelor in Engineering course in Computer Science.

Moneycontrol previously reported that the demand for online edtech services has slowed down after experiencing two years of rapid growth, as some students are returning to offline modes of education. Meanwhile, demand for offline education companies is gradually increasing as the impact of the pandemic subsides, but it is still not as high as it was before Covid-19.

In response, companies like Vedantu, Byju's, Unacademy, and PhysicsWallah have launched physical coaching centers and are looking to grow their offline operations while utilising technology in various forms.

Meanwhile, Scaler’s new offline institute, which the company intends to use for the undergraduate program is near completion and ready to begin operations. It will be interesting to watch how the company navigates through competition in a segment that is dominated by legacy institutes.