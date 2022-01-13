MARKET NEWS

Logistics platform ShipNext Solutions raises Rs 4.5 crore in its pre-Series A round led by Kerala-based Group Meeran

ShipNext plans to allocate the funds raised towards tech, data acquisition, expansion of its customer and partner base, and scaling up the business.

Moneycontrol News
January 13, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST
Representative image.

Online logistics platform ShipNext Solutions on January 13 announced that it has raised Rs 4.5 crore in its pre-Series A funding round led by Kerala-based Group Meeran, which is the promoter of the Eastern Group of Companies.

ShipNext also informed that it has launched AI-based WeTruck and WeTruck Partner apps designed for freight transport. These, the firm claims, are India's first mobile applications for long-haul logistics customers and service providers.

Founded in 2016, Kochi-based Clive Jose's ShipNext turned profitable in 2021 after launching operations in 2019. Jaijin Austin joined the firm's board of directors in 2018.

ShipNext plans to allocate the funds raised towards technological advances, data acquisition, expansion of its customer and partner base, and scaling up the business.

"As per a recent report, the inter-city road logistics spend in India stood at $209 billion in 2021 and the road logistics market is expected to grow at 8% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) making it a $330 billion market by 2025. We believe that there is potential to build more sustainable businesses in this highly competitive market. As a group, through our investments in early-stage startups, we aim to back companies that have the potential to bring about positive social and environmental change alongside sustainable financial returns," Group Meeran chairman Navas Meeran said.

ShipNext's investors include Kerala State Industries Development Corporation and Eastern Treads. It currently operates its offices in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala.
Tags: #Group Meeran #ShipNext Solutions #Startup Funding
