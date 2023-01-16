 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lighthouse Canton to raise Rs 550 crore in maiden India-focused venture debt fund

Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST

The Singapore-headquartered investment firm announces the first close of Rs 155.4 crore, The target fund corpus is about Rs, 550 crore, with a greenshoe option for an additional Rs 550 crore

Singapore-headquartered investing firm Lighthouse Canton (LC) on January 16 announced the first close of its maiden India-focused venture debt fund, raising Rs 155.4 crore.

The target fund corpus is about Rs, 550 crore with a greenshoe option for an additional Rs 550 crore, taking the overall fund size to Rs 1,100 crore. The fund comes at a time when startups are increasingly looking for funding options amid the so-called funding winter.

"In more mature venture ecosystems such as the US and Europe, venture debt has risen to 15-20 percent of the total VC funding, whereas this proportion is less than 2 percent in India.

Given the growth of venture ecosystem in India, we see tremendous opportunity for venture debt, and we expect the size of this market to grow three-four times in the next five years,” LC’s global head of asset management Sanket Sinha told Moneycontrol.

The fund, a part of Lighthouse Canton’s regional venture debt strategy, saw participation of onshore and offshore institutions and family offices.

The firm plans to invest in around 35-40 startups over the next two years, with an average cheque size of Rs 10-20 crore.