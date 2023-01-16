Lighthouse Canton to raise Rs 550 crore in maiden India-focused venture debt fund

Representative Image

Singapore-headquartered investing firm Lighthouse Canton (LC) on January 16 announced the first close of its maiden India-focused venture debt fund, raising Rs 155.4 crore.

The target fund corpus is about Rs, 550 crore with a greenshoe option for an additional Rs 550 crore, taking the overall fund size to Rs 1,100 crore. The fund comes at a time when startups are increasingly looking for funding options amid the so-called funding winter.

"In more mature venture ecosystems such as the US and Europe, venture debt has risen to 15-20 percent of the total VC funding, whereas this proportion is less than 2 percent in India.

Given the growth of venture ecosystem in India, we see tremendous opportunity for venture debt, and we expect the size of this market to grow three-four times in the next five years,” LC’s global head of asset management Sanket Sinha told Moneycontrol.

The fund, a part of Lighthouse Canton’s regional venture debt strategy, saw participation of onshore and offshore institutions and family offices.

The firm plans to invest in around 35-40 startups over the next two years, with an average cheque size of Rs 10-20 crore.

While the fund is sector-agnostic, it is bullish on healthtech, fintech and SaaS, Sinha said.

Ankit Agrawal, director for venture debt at LC, said, "Given that our venture debt strategy is regional, we can also support a startup with aspirations to expand out of the domestic market.”

The company’s presence in other markets positioned it to partner companies with international expansion plans and help them with their financing needs, he said.

In 2022, Lighthouse Canton partnered with Nueva Capital to launch a venture capital fund, LC Nueva, focused on pre-Series A and Series A companies in India.

The fund was oversubscribed and successfully applied for an additional Rs 50 crore with the regulator.

A wealth and asset management firm overseeing over $3 billion worth of assets, Lighthouse Canton has more than 100 professionals in Singapore, Dubai and India.