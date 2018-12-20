LetsTransport raises Rs 100 crore in Series B funding from Bertelsmann India Investments, others

Bengaluru-based Diptab Ventures, which operates tech-enabled logistics marketplace for intracity deliveries LetsTransport has raised Rs 100 crore from Bertelsmann India Investments, Fosun International and other investors.

The latest infusion of growth capital will be used for strengthening technology, adding new industry verticals to lock in marquee clients and for scaling up the company’s operations.

It is currently operational in seven cities and has expertise across such as fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), e-commerce, retail and logistics.

LetsTransport is a technology-enabled managed marketplace which operates on an asset-light model. It partners with truck owners to cater within the city logistics requirements.

It has clients such as Coca-Cola, Amazon, Metro Cash & Carry, Big Bazaar etc.

The company counts investors including Rebright Partners, NB Ventures, GMO Venture Partners and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Venture Capital among others.

"We share the same conviction as our investors to establish the largest network of intracity logistics network in a country with high urbanization rate along with a purpose to become the one-stop solution to one of the most oppressed communities – The truck drivers. With this infusion we now see ourselves penetrating the market with fantastic products and great solutions, with delighted customers backing up their journey with us. We see ourselves expanding to over 20 cities by the end of the year and our new products will help us in disrupting the industry," said Pushkar Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, LetsTransport.