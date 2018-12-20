App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2018 05:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LetsTransport raises Rs 100 crore in Series B funding from Bertelsmann India Investments, others

The latest infusion of growth capital will be used for strengthening technology, adding new industry verticals to lock in marquee clients and for scaling up the company’s operations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Bengaluru-based Diptab Ventures, which operates tech-enabled logistics marketplace for intracity deliveries LetsTransport has raised Rs 100 crore from Bertelsmann India Investments, Fosun International and other investors.

The latest infusion of growth capital will be used for strengthening technology, adding new industry verticals to lock in marquee clients and for scaling up the company’s operations.

It is currently operational in seven cities and has expertise across such as fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), e-commerce, retail and logistics.

LetsTransport is a technology-enabled managed marketplace which operates on an asset-light model. It partners with truck owners to cater within the city logistics requirements.

related news

It has clients such as Coca-Cola, Amazon, Metro Cash & Carry, Big Bazaar etc.

The company counts investors including Rebright Partners, NB Ventures, GMO Venture Partners and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Venture Capital among others.

"We share the same conviction as our investors to establish the largest network of intracity logistics network in a country with high urbanization rate along with a purpose to become the one-stop solution to one of the most oppressed communities – The truck drivers. With this infusion we now see ourselves penetrating the market with fantastic products and great solutions, with delighted customers backing up their journey with us. We see ourselves expanding to over 20 cities by the end of the year and our new products will help us in disrupting the industry," said Pushkar Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, LetsTransport.
First Published on Dec 20, 2018 05:01 pm

tags #Bertelsmann #LetsTransport #Startup

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.