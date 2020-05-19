Lendingkart gets another tranche of Rs 86 crore in Series D round

Digital lending startup Lendingkart Technologies has raised another Rs 86.2 crore from its existing investors, taking the total of its ongoing Series D round of funding to Rs 319 crore, the company said on May 19.

The round was led by Fullerton Financial Holdings, Bertelsmann India Investments, Sistema Asia Fund and IndiaQuotient.

“During these unprecedented times, MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) who are the backbone of the economy have significantly suffered, grappling with varied economic uncertainties. The fresh round of funding will play a pivotal role in aiding us to help these impacted MSMEs,” cofounder Harshvardhan Lunia said.

The Ahmedabad- based company has now raised more than Rs 1,000 crore in equity.

The funds will be used the money to strengthen the company’s technology stack and analytics capabilities.

Lendingkart Finance has received nearly half a million applications, disbursed more than a lakh loans to more than 89,000 MSMEs across 1,300 locations in the country, the company says.



