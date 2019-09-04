Left your key or lunchbox at home while leaving for work? Swiggy's new pick up and drop service to help you

Soon after foraying into the product delivery segment with the launch of Swiggy Stores, Swiggy has now also announced the launch of Swiggy Go, which will be an on demand service for parcel pick up and drop.

Launched across Bengaluru, Swiggy Go will pick up and send packages anywhere in the city and will be a part of the Swiggy app.

It can be used to pick up and drop off laundry, get forgotten keys, send lunch boxes from home to office or even deliver documents or parcels to clients.

"Bangalore will be the first city in the country to experience Swiggy do the last-mile delivery for everything, not just food. By 2020, we will expand Swiggy Go to over 300 cities and Swiggy Stores to all the major metros, ushering in a new era of convenience for consumers across India," said Sriharsha Majety, chief executive officer, Swiggy.

Meanwhile, Swiggy Stores which was launched earlier this year is now expected to deliver from stores in ten categories which include fruits and vegetables, kiranas and supermarkets, meat stores and pharmacies.

All the deliveries for Swiggy Go and Stores will be made by Swiggy’s own fleet. This will give Swiggy's delivery partners access to an additional avenue for income.

Swiggy claims to have over 2 lakh active delivery partners.

There was no immediate clarity on the fee the company will charge from customers for Go services.