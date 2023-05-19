Left Urban Company board as Blinkit is experimenting with similar service: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal

Deepinder Goyal, co-founder of Gurugram-based Zomato.

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal has officially confirmed in a shareholder letter that he has left the board of Urban Company. This decision comes as Zomato's quick commerce subsidiary, Blinkit, is venturing into the home services category.

Goyal stated that he believed stepping away from Urban Company's board was the right move since Zomato is exploring this space. He acknowledged that if Zomato were to compete with Urban Company on a large scale, they would be up against a formidable team and a high-quality business.

Albinder Dhindsa, the chief of Blinkit, mentioned that Zomato conducts various small experiments to discover ways in which local economies can benefit from technology, making products and services more accessible to customers.

Home services are one such experiment where Zomato aims to enhance the accessibility of neighborhood services such as electricians and plumbers for customers.

Dhindsa emphasized that, at present, this decision is not a significant one for Zomato. However, he assured shareholders that they would be updated on any progress in this area.