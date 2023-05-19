English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    Left Urban Company board as Blinkit is experimenting with similar service: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal

    Blinkit is exploring whether it can make our neighbourhood services like electricians, plumbers, etc. more accessible to customers

    Moneycontrol News
    May 19, 2023 / 05:25 PM IST
    Deepinder Goyal, co-founder of Gurugram-based Zomato.

    Deepinder Goyal, co-founder of Gurugram-based Zomato.

    Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal has officially confirmed in a shareholder letter that he has left the board of Urban Company. This decision comes as Zomato's quick commerce subsidiary, Blinkit, is venturing into the home services category.

    Goyal stated that he believed stepping away from Urban Company's board was the right move since Zomato is exploring this space. He acknowledged that if Zomato were to compete with Urban Company on a large scale, they would be up against a formidable team and a high-quality business.

    Albinder Dhindsa, the chief of Blinkit, mentioned that Zomato conducts various small experiments to discover ways in which local economies can benefit from technology, making products and services more accessible to customers.

    Home services are one such experiment where Zomato aims to enhance the accessibility of neighborhood services such as electricians and plumbers for customers.

    Dhindsa emphasized that, at present, this decision is not a significant one for Zomato. However, he assured shareholders that they would be updated on any progress in this area.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Zomato
    first published: May 19, 2023 05:12 pm