    LazyPay, Kissht among digital lending platforms pulled down on MeitY order

    The move came after a communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2023 / 10:52 PM IST
    Representative image

    Several domestic online lending platforms like Kissht and PayU-backed LazyPay have been spiked after Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) started a process to ban and block 138 betting apps and 94 loan lending apps which reportedly have Chinese links on an ‘urgent’ and ‘emergency’ basis.

    The move came after a communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

    In a statement, PayU noted, “Due to unavoidable circumstances our Website and App are currently unavailable via a few Internet Service Providers. Please be assured that we are doing everything to resolve the issue."

    Kishht declined to comment on the matter.