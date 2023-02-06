LazyPay, Kissht among digital lending platforms pulled down on MeitY order

Several domestic online lending platforms like Kissht and PayU-backed LazyPay have been spiked after Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) started a process to ban and block 138 betting apps and 94 loan lending apps which reportedly have Chinese links on an ‘urgent’ and ‘emergency’ basis.
The move came after a communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs.
In a statement, PayU noted, “Due to unavoidable circumstances our Website and App are currently unavailable via a few Internet Service Providers. Please be assured that we are doing everything to resolve the issue."
Kishht declined to comment on the matter.