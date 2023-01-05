Layoffs are hard but we know our reality: Krish Subramanian, Chargebee Cofounder

Krish Subramanian, Cofounder, Chargebee

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) firm Chargebee saw the wildest of swings in 2022. It began the year with a bang, having raised about $250 million from investors led by Tiger Global and Sequoia, which took its valuation to $3.5 billion, up almost 1.5 times from its previous fundraising round. Barely nine months later, it laid off employees to cut costs and boost efficiency.

Chargebee was not the only SaaS firm to undertake layoffs. Global SaaS giants such as Salesforce, Zendesk and Freshworks also let go employees to offset aggressive pandemic hiring amid a slowdown.

In his first interview after announcing the layoffs, Chargebee cofounder Krish Subramanian spoke to Moneycontrol’s Chandra R Srikanth and Bhavya Dilipkumar about what led to the downsizing and the company’s growth prospects while dismissing rumours of a down-round or sale. Edited excerpts:

Are layoffs the ultimate solution? Did Chargebee undertake any other measures before considering layoffs?

You can bring down the sales and marketing expense but to continue to grow your new customer base, you have to spend on proven areas like ads and other things. The other internal lever is that you can also reduce your salary costs. But if you reduce salaries for your top talent, you're likely to put yourself in a situation where you will start bleeding your top talent. And that’s where we need to make a conscious decision.

Chargebee’s valuation in February almost doubled from the last fundraise. Did that put pressure on you to grow faster?

I don't think the price of the share actually is a primary reason for efficiencies and inefficiencies within a business. Whatever kind of growth that might have happened over five or 10 years happened probably in a very short duration. So this led to an internal shift in almost every company that was growing, which is when there is so much demand from customers, you tend to prioritise growth to capture as many customers as possible.

There’s a need for efficient growth today more than ever. Because there is a point when you think you can delay this decision of trying to get to profitability, trying to get to some of the metrics and you think you can keep raising capital. And you want to prioritise only growth now. But what changed was the hard reset in the market suddenly, where all of that became imminent and necessary, because capital is no longer going to be available for cheap.

That's the truth. And that means we have to react to some of these market conditions. We are fully capitalised as a company. It's very important that we put ourselves in a much stronger position to be able to execute better.

What kind of toll did it take on you when you wrote that post on laying off employees?

I’m a first-time founder and it makes it even harder. But, we knew our reality, we are inefficient in certain areas, we have placed a lot of bets inside the company. And for six months we have been in a limbo, where we were losing people due to market attrition. And then you're not able to replace hires, especially for key areas. We are not allowing that to happen because the overall cost structure is imbalanced.

As an individual I had to take responsibility and make a choice between wanting to just protect my identity around this idea that we will not lay off but then eventually come to the conclusion and then make people suffer in bad market conditions, and actually making the call today. Accept that we are in this situation, but at least create a condition where people are able to find jobs.

Have you scaled down your revenue target for 2023?

Yes, pretty much all of us recalibrated that, including things like what you would do favourably to existing customers. Like pricing.

Are you under pressure to raise capital and take a down-round? There is a buzz that you might sell to a larger player. Stripe, for instance, is doing the rounds.

We are fully capitalised. Thankfully, we are in a fortunate situation where we don't have to raise money at all. And we are not looking to sell the business too. See, almost every company wants subscription revenue. It's such a massive business opportunity.

When you build a house, you build and take care of it to live in it, not sell it to someone else, right? And that's how we think about it when it comes to building a company. So the short answer is no, we are not in any kind of conversation with anybody about an acquisition. We want to build it with love in a way that we want to live in and grow.

Probably there are some angels who may be interested in selling (their shares). From that perspective. I don't blame them for thinking if that is an opportunity that's available but we have always facilitated this so whenever there is an opportunity, we will continue to do it.

What will be your focus areas in 2023? Where will most of your investments go?

All of us fall back on our strengths, which for us is mostly driven around an obsession about understanding our customers’ problems and figuring out ways to resolve them. Thankfully, we have a product, which is like an infrastructure in our customer organisation.

Also, we acquired companies that are all about revenue growth and we will be looking to grow these businesses. So for us, the focus is ensuring that we are able to double down on falling back on our strength of obsessing about a customer’s problems and ensuring that the products actually work in a more unified way together as a revenue management platform.

Is an IPO still on the cards? Has any timeline been set?

If you look at our funding history, most of our investors came after 2018 and all the investments happened after 2018. So, from a time horizon perspective, there's no particular pressure to say, “Oh, we must exit soon.”

There is no particular timeline for an IPO. I think market conditions will dictate some of those things.

Do you see more consolidation in the SaaS ecosystem, especially in the vertical SaaS market?

If Slack needs to sell to Salesforce to fight Microsoft, who am I to actually be arrogant about this to say: Oh, no, you can build it. So this is the reality. See, customers have more choices, which is good. This means you either figure out your path to differentiating your product and then stand out and deliver more value. Or if you are going to be out-competed, where somebody else is going to make your product as a feature to a point where they are going to actually reduce the value in customers' eyes, joining hands and being part of a larger company is also smart. That is actually still a good path and the best case scenario for most companies.

The worst-case scenario that I fear for a lot of early-stage companies is running out of money or runway when it comes to growing the business as well as being able to sustain being in a limbo… What everybody wants is a fighting chance to be able to survive and earn the right to exist for the next phase of the business, which is what almost every company tries to earn.

What is your advice to young SaaS founders? Can you share your playbook to survive 2023 when macroeconomic conditions are going to get tough?

One is that the organisation is bigger than the individual. If you want to fight for the survival of the organisation, some hard decisions will have to be taken, or at least consider these decisions (like layoffs) as a scenario.

So one word of advice that I would offer is don't be in denial and assume that market conditions will somehow change. Build your scenario planning based on your controllables (like strong numbers and understanding customers) and be in charge of your own future – these are the only things that each of us can do.