Last week in startup funding: Turtlemint, EaseMyTrip raise money from investors

The gaming sector continued to remain the investor's favourite with e-sports company Nodwin Gaming raising $22.4 million from South Korea's Krafton for a minority stake in the company.

Priyanka Sahay
March 13, 2021 / 05:55 PM IST

The week ended March 11 was filled with late and growth-stage deals in the startup space with companies such as Turtlemint and EaseMyTrip bagging $46 million and $31.2 million, respectively.

Insurance-technology platform Turtlemint raised the funding in a round led by global venture capital firm GGV Capital.

New investors American Family Ventures, MassMutual Ventures and SIG, along with existing investors Sequoia Capital India, Blume Ventures, Nexus Venture Partners, Dream Incubator and Trifecta Capital participated in the round.

App-based travel service booking platform EaseMyTrip raised the funds from Sundaram Asset Management, Bajaj Allianz, among other investors.

The gaming sector continued to remain the investor's favourite with e-sports company Nodwin Gaming raising $22.4 million from South Korea's Krafton for a minority stake in the company.

Krafton is the creator of intellectual properties and popular games such as PUBG (Playerunknown's Battlegrounds), TERA, Golf King, Castle Burn, among others.

Nodwin, an independent subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, has partnerships with global publishers and partners including ESL, Valve, Krafton, Tencent, Riot and Blizzard as well as content partnerships with broadcasters like MTV on linear TV, Disney+ Hotstar, Youtube and Airtel.

Logistics firm Ecom Express too bagged $20 million in its Series C round of funding from CDC Group. This is CDC Group's second round of investment in the company after it had made an initial investment in December 2019.
TAGS: #Fund raise #investment #Startup
first published: Mar 13, 2021 05:55 pm

