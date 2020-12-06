Last Week In Startup Funding | Cred Raises $80 Million, Valuation Gets Closer To Billion-Dollar Mark; Corestack, Happydemic, Signzy, Edtech Startup Kyt And Others Raise Funds Too

Last week saw the big bang funding round of Bengaluru-based Cred, which raised $80 million from the partners of DST Global and its existing investors, pushing its valuation to $800 million. The market was abuzz with speculation on the way forward for this two year old startup, which saw a meteoric rise since its birth.

Moneycontrol had written about its impending funding round here.

Further Moneycontrol tried to make sense of the reason behind this value which Cred has received here.

Another interesting fund round was announced by edtech startup Kyt. Founded by ex-Uber Eats top executive in India and South Asia Bhavik Rathod along with his wife Tripti Ahuja, Kyt raised $2.5 million. Along with Sequoia Surge others like Titan Capital, Kunal Shah, Amrish Rau, Jitendra Gupta, Allen Penn and Martin Li participated in the round.

Along with Kyt another startup Pune-based health insurance broker Loop Health has also raised seed funding of $2.3 million from Sierra Ventures, Soma Ventures, Y Combinator and few other investors.

Besides these startups, Corestack, Happydemic and Signzy also raised their series A rounds. While Corestack got $4 million from Iron Pillar, Happydemic got $3.6 million from Adelie and Sia Partners. Then KYC solutions startup Signzy got $3 million from Vertex Ventures.

While this was not an external funding round, but it was a big news and needs to be mentioned here. PhonePe, the Bengaluru-based digital payments player raised a massive $700 million at a valuation of $5.5 billion and in the process exited the Flipkart stable.

Now the company will be forming its own board and will chart its own future growth path. While Walmart continues to be a major investor on board, Sameer Nigam, chief executive of PhonePe might eventually get big cheques from others investors looking to get a pie of the growing digital payments ecosystem in the country.

Overall while this week might not have seen multiple blockbuster funding deals, venture capital firms are losing their purse strings as they actively scout for interesting startups which might emerge winners in a post COVID-19 world. So more action can be expected in the coming week before the December break switches off all the offices in the West.