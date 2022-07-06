Lamborghini launches new model Aventador Ultimae Coupe in India

The Aventador, being the flagship model of Lamborghini’s range, surprisingly hasn’t done as well as the Urus SUV or the Huracan. The Urus managed to sail pass the 10,000 unit mark in just two years whereas the Huracan has become the best-selling car from the company in just five years. (Image source: Lamborghini)

Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini on July 6 launched the Aventador Ultimae Coupe in India, weeks after it showcased the limited edition Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster in the domestic market.

The company said it will make only 350 units of the Ultimae Coupe and 250 of the Roadster globally.

Lamborghini, however, did not disclose the prices of the Aventador Ultimae Coupe. "We are delighted to unveil the first Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Coupe in the country. Limited to 350 units of Coup version worldwide, the Ultimae has the highest-performing naturally aspirated V12 engine in Lamborghini history as well as sophisticated technical solutions and unrivalled styling," said Sharad Agarwal, head of Lamborghini India.

It is the most powerful Aventador ever built, and "we are thrilled to introduce it to our Lamborghini clients and enthusiasts in India," he said. The Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Coupe comes in a single-tone, purple configuration, with lines and details such as the front splitter’s outline and ’teeth’ picked out in purple, among others, the company said.