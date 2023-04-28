 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Laid-off employees: Mutual support through endless rejections, unsettled dues help survive Annus Horribilis

Mansi Verma
Mumbai / Apr 28, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST

How did employees who suffered job layoffs and pay cuts during the startup funding winter that started in early 2022 survive? Moneycontrol spoke to 10 people to find out their secret of survival. Names have been changed to protect their identity.

When Diya Seth, 26, lost her job at an edtech startup in February 2022, it threw a wrench in her family and career plans.

Seth’s employer initially promised to pay her dues, but six months on, filed for bankruptcy, leaving the entire workforce in the lurch.

“I have about Rs 75,000 due with the company. We haven’t heard from them for months now. The founder doesn’t respond to us when we reach out and there is no point of contact anymore,” Seth told Moneycontrol in a virtual interaction, 14 months after the company shut shop.

Seth is not alone. Moneycontrol spoke to at least 10 people, who found themselves stuck in the post-pandemic turmoil within the Indian startup ecosystem, to understand how they scraped through Annus Horribilis, a year of misfortune for startup employees.