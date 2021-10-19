MARKET NEWS

Kunal Shah’s CRED raises $251 million at $4 billion valuation

The fintech firm’s valuation has almost doubled in the last six months when it raised $215 million in Series D round in April at a valuation of $2.2 billion

Moneycontrol News
October 19, 2021 / 11:28 AM IST
Kunal Shah founded CRED in 2018. Illustration: Suneesh K

Credit card payments firm CRED has closed a $251 million funding round, doubling its valuation to $4 billion in barely six months amid an unprecedented startup funding boom, sources have said.

A spokesperson for the finetch founded by Kunal Shah confirmed the deal but refused to elaborate.

The Series E round was led by existing backers Tiger Global Management and Falcon Edge Capital with two new investors—hedge funds Marshall Wace and Steadfast Capital—also joining in.

Other existing investors DST Global, Insight Partners, Coatue Management, Sofina and RTP Global invested as well.

CRED started out in 2018 as a credit-card payment platform rewarding users with points for paying their bills but has since added products such as rent payments and personal loans, as it seeks to become a full-fledged financial services provider.

Close

Run by Shah, one of India’s best-known new-age entrepreneurs, it is also ramping up its monetisation efforts. It recently launched Mint, a peer-to-peer lending product where CRED users can lend moneyoney at a 9 percent interest rate to other users.

Monetisation will be the key for CRED, which helps users break down hidden charges in their credit card bills and has similar useful functions but does not make money from them.

It has raised over $500 million from investors in the last 12 months. In April, the fintech firm raised $215 million in its Series D round at a valuation of $2.2 billion.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Cred #funding #Kunal Shah #Startup
first published: Oct 19, 2021 11:28 am

