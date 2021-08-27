Khatabook raises $100 million at $600 million valuation

Digital book-keeping startup Khatabook said on August 24 that it has raised $100 million led by Tribe Capital and Moore Strategic Ventures, doubling its valuation in a year to $600 million.

Existing backers B Capital Group, Sequoia Capital, Tencent, RTP Ventures, Unilever Ventures, and Better Capital also invested. New angel investors- former Coinbase executive Balaji Srinivasan and Andreeseen Horowitz Partner Sriram Krishnan invested as well.

The round also includes $10 million of employee shares bought back by the company, giving some early employees a financial windfall. Eligible employees can sell up to 30% of their vested options.

Founded by former Housing.com co-founder Ravish Naresh, the 2.5-year-old startup provides digital book-keeping services to small and medium enterprises including retail outlets, which it supplemented with other apps recently- for staff and expense management. Khatabook said its products currently have over 10 million monthly users and that it grew 150% in FY21.

"The first phase of our journey was enabling digital transformation by building a tech ecosystem for Indian MSMEs. Now that we have created a widely accepted digital platform, the next step will be digitally-enabled financial services for small businesses,” Naresh said.