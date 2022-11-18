 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka startup cell joins hands with Microsoft, HDFC to launch booster kit

Moneycontrol News
Nov 18, 2022 / 04:23 PM IST

The startup ecosystem partners intend to promote firms registered with the Karnataka Startup Cell by fostering entrepreneurship

The Karnataka government announced on November 18 that its startup cell, Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), which functions under the Department of Electronics, launched a booster kit in collaboration with Google, Paytm, HDFC, Razorpay, Microsoft and other ecosystem partners to provide a range of free services to help startups expedite growth.

Karnataka startup cell's ecosystem partners intend to promote firms registered with the Karnataka Startup Cell by fostering entrepreneurship and creating a thriving ecosystem, the state government said in a press release.

HDFC, RazorPay and Paytm provide financial services, while TeeGlobal Accelerator For Innovation Network (The GAIN) provides acceleration support. Dayananda Sagar Entrepreneurship Research and Business Incubation (DERBI) offers incubation support; StrongHer Ventures offers women-led services, and AWS Activate and Microsoft Corporation (India) extend cloud services and business support.

The press release mentioned that HDFC under the Smart up Program will offer convenient banking and fin-tech services for starting and operating businesses and give the participating startups help with regard to enhancing their market presence, and generating demand.

For those beginning and operating businesses, RazorPay will offer convenient banking and fintech services.

Paytm will offer convenient banking and fintech services for starting and running businesses as well as credits for website hosting.