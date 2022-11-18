Karnataka startup cell joins hands with Microsoft, HDFC to launch booster kit

Representative Image

The Karnataka government announced on November 18 that its startup cell, Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), which functions under the Department of Electronics, launched a booster kit in collaboration with Google, Paytm, HDFC, Razorpay, Microsoft and other ecosystem partners to provide a range of free services to help startups expedite growth.

Karnataka startup cell's ecosystem partners intend to promote firms registered with the Karnataka Startup Cell by fostering entrepreneurship and creating a thriving ecosystem, the state government said in a press release.

HDFC, RazorPay and Paytm provide financial services, while TeeGlobal Accelerator For Innovation Network (The GAIN) provides acceleration support. Dayananda Sagar Entrepreneurship Research and Business Incubation (DERBI) offers incubation support; StrongHer Ventures offers women-led services, and AWS Activate and Microsoft Corporation (India) extend cloud services and business support.

The press release mentioned that HDFC under the Smart up Program will offer convenient banking and fin-tech services for starting and operating businesses and give the participating startups help with regard to enhancing their market presence, and generating demand.

For those beginning and operating businesses, RazorPay will offer convenient banking and fintech services.

Paytm will offer convenient banking and fintech services for starting and running businesses as well as credits for website hosting.

Startups will have access to GAIN's platforms and programmes under the Acceleration Support category, including infrastructure like office space and labs, resources like mentors and experts, and programmes like grand challenges, knowledge sessions, bootcamps, and webinars as long as they adhere to GAIN's rules.

Eary-stage startups under Incubation Support will be provided access to all the resources they need under one roof in addition to giving them office space, mentoring, business services, and networking opportunities.

Cloud credits under Cloud Services and Business Support are provided to businesses for website hosting and business support.

KITS is partnering with StrongHer Ventures to provide services that are intended to promote women-led and women-focused entrepreneurship and create a nurturing ecosystem.