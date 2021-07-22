Karnataka High Court to pronounce order in Amazon-Flipkart vs CCI case on July 23

The division bench of the Karnataka High Court is expected to pronounce its order in the Amazon-Flipkart versus Competition Commission of India (CCI) case on July 23 after hearing the arguments of all the parties for over a month.



The decision will be announced by Justice Satish Chandra Sharmaand and Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy.



The two companies had challenged an earlier judgement of a single judge bench which was pronounced by Justice PS Dinesh Kumar allowing the CCI to continue its investigation against the two marketplaces under Section 3 of the Competition Act which deals with anti-competitive agreements.

The issue dates back to October 2019 when the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh (DVM), a group representing small and medium business owners in the national capital, submitted a plea with the CCI against the country's two biggest e-commerce players, accusing them of anti-competitive practices, predatory pricing and preferential treatment of sellers among others.

DVM filed the complaints under Sections 3 and 4 of the Competition Act. The CCI passed an order in January 2020 based on the information submitted by DVM under Section 3, directing the director-general to conduct a probe. This order was challenged by Amazon through a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court in February 2020. The high court put the CCI’s investigation on hold the same month. After months of hearing, the Karnataka High Court had dismissed the writ petition on June 11.

The development comes soon after the e-commerce industry shared its response on the proposed draft Consumer Protection Rules stating that many clauses in it are likely to have a detrimental impact on consumers.

While the two companies have been opposing an investigation denying any wrongdoing, last month even Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal insisted that instead of forum shopping, the companies should let the CCI investigate if they were doing honest business, adding that the reluctance showed they weren't doing it right.