Karnataka High Court order latest in a string of legal troubles for Amazon in India

CAIT has launched an 'e-commerce purification week' from June 14 to June 21, against Amazon, Walmart-owned Flipkart and many other foreign-funded e-commerce companies. (Representative Image)

Amazon and Flipkart face an investigation by the Competition Commission of India after the Karnataka High Court last week allowed the anti-trust watchdog to go ahead with its probe into alleged anti-competitive practices by the two e-commerce giants.

While Amazon said it will decide the next step after reviewing the judgment, this is not the only legal case the American company is embroiled in India, one of its largest markets outside the US.

Here are some of the cases Amazon is involved in:

CCI vs Amazon-Flipkart

In October 2019, the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh (DVM), a group representing small and medium businesses in the national capital, submitted a plea with CCI, alleging Amazon and Flipkart were engaging in anti-competitive practices and predatory pricing.

The two companies were giving preferential treatment to a select set of vendors by having indirect control over their operations, DVM alleged.

It raised the issue of exclusive smartphone launches on these two platforms, which is barred by Press Note 2, the Indian rules for marketplaces.

The traders’ body also alleged that Flipkart and Amazon were abusing their position of dominance and the complaints were filed under Sections 3 and 4 of the Competition Act.

While the CCI rejected the abuse of dominance allegation, in January 2020, it directed the director-general to open an investigation.

Amazon challenged the order in the Karnataka High Court in February 2020. It court stayed the probe the same month. In September, the CCI challenged the interim order in the Supreme Court, which sent the case back to the high court.

On June 11, the Karnataka High Court dismissed Amazon's plea, allowing CCI to continue with its investigation against the company and rival Flipkart, which was a party to the case.

Amazon has the option of challenging the high court order in the Supreme Court.

Amazon vs Future Retail

This is a complicated case with several layers, which involves multiple agencies and jurisdictions.

The Future Group signed an agreement with Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), to sell its retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing business in August 2020. The deal was pegged at Rs 26,000 crore.

Soon after the announcement, Amazon, which held a 49 percent stake in Future Coupons Ltd, the promoter group entity of Future Retail, challenged the deal.

Amazon had in August 2019 bought a stake in Future Coupons, with the right to buy into flagship Future Retail after three years and before 10 years. Future Coupons owns a 7.3 percent stake in Future Retail.

The e-commerce giant dragged Future to arbitration after the indebted group signed a pact to sell its business to Mukesh Ambani's RIL.

Amazon invoked an emergency arbitration at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). The tribunal came up with an emergency award in favour of Amazon in October 2020.

Future Retail said it was not a signatory and not bound by the award. It filed a suit in the Delhi High Court, saying Amazon was interfering in its business.

Justice Mukta Gupta of the High Court said while the emergency award was correct, it shed some bad light on the transaction between Amazon and Future Coupons. She said it could amount to control, which was prohibited under the FEMA regulations in India.

Amazon challenged the order before a division bench in December. The next month, it also filed a plea for the enforcement of the emergency tribunal award. Passing an interim order, a single-judge bench Justice JR Midha, passed an interim order saying RIL and FRL cannot act on this transaction any longer.

The interim order was stayed after Future filed an appeal before a division bench.

Amazon moved a special leave petition against the division bench order in the Supreme Court.

In the meantime, Justice Midha gave a 135-page final order show-causing the Biyanis, the promoters of the Future Group, and the authorities on why they went ahead with the deal despite an emergency award in place.

The Future Group again filed an appeal before a division bench of the Delhi High Court, which hasn’t held a substantive hearing since the matter is pending in the Supreme Court.

In May 2021, Reliance Retail Ventures sought the permission of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to hold a shareholder meeting of Reliance Industries to consider and approve its composite scheme with Future Retail.

RIL’s counsel Janak Dwarkadas told the Mumbai bench of the tribunal that Reliance and its entities were neither parties to the proceedings between Amazon and Future in SIAC nor to the matter being heard in the Supreme Court.

Reliance should be allowed to call a shareholder meeting to consider the deal with FRL, the counsel said.

According to reports, SIAC is to hear the case on July 12.

ED investigation against Amazon

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which looks into economic offences, is investigating Amazon for possible violation of foreign direct investment (FDI) rules in India. The probe is being conducted under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) after the probe agency received a notification from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry a few years ago.

It is not known exactly what is being investigated and how far the probe has progressed as typically, ED investigations take long and details are mostly never made public.

According to recent media reports, the agency has sought information from Amazon regarding its operations in the country. Indian rules bar marketplaces from holding inventory. However, Amazon is learnt to have created structures through which it does business in India by having indirect control.

The ED is also expected to launch a second investigation against Amazon, based on a Reuters report that found the company gave select sellers preferential treatment and used them to “circumvent” India’s FDI rules. Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify this information.

CAIT vs Amazon-Flipkart

In 2019, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) filed a case against Amazon and Flipkart in the Rajasthan High Court, seeking a stay on festival season sales by the e-tailers.

Amazon and Flipkart were violating FDI norms and the court should direct the government to take action against them, the plea said.

A Jodhpur bench of the High Court issued notices to the ministry of commerce and industry, Flipkart India, its marketplace entity, Flipkart Internet, and Amazon Seller Services, CAIT said in a statement.

CAIT has accused the e-commerce players of influencing the price of goods sold on their websites, denying other traders as a level-playing field. The firms were engaging in deep discounting, predatory pricing, loss-funding as well as inventory control, CAIT has said in the plea.

