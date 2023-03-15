 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Karnataka govt wants startups to think beyond Bengaluru; action plan proposes incentives in other districts

Christin Mathew Philip
Mar 15, 2023 / 06:41 PM IST

Govt may reimburse state GST, marketing and patent filing costs to startups located outside Bengaluru

The state government wants to increase the number of startups outside Bengaluru from 2,955 now to 10,000 by 2032.

In a move to divert investments to other Karnataka districts and also to decongest Bengaluru, the state government wants startups to think beyond the capital city.

The tech clusters outside Bengaluru are proposed to be located in Mysuru, Mangaluru, Tumakuru, Hubballi, Dharwad, Shivamogga, Belagavi, Mandya, Chamrajnagar, Udupi, Manipal and Kalaburagi.

The state government wants to increase the number of startups outside Bengaluru from 2,955 now to 10,000 by 2032. This was revealed in an action plan prepared by the state department of planning, programme monitoring and statistics and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry to make Karnataka a $1 trillion economy by 2032.

For early-stage startups setting up outside Bengaluru, it proposes to reimburse state Goods and Services Tax (GST), marketing and patent filing costs and quality certification fees.