Kalpathi Group's Ed-Tech Unit Veranda Acquires Chennai Race For Rs 100 Crore, To Launch Veranda Race Soon

Veranda Learning Solution CEO Suresh Kalpathi. (PC-Facebook)

Kalpathi Group's newly floated ed-tech unit Veranda Learning Solutions has acquired Chennai Race — a coaching institute for bank, SSC, and PSC exams — for a valuation of Rs 100 crore. The acquisition also includes stock and earn-out, and with this Veranda will launch a new brand called Veranda Race.

Veranda Race, which is planning to launch course content in 11 Indian languages by December 2021, will initially offer online training programmes for TNPSC, SSC and banking.

Alteria Capital Eyes Rs 1,750 Crore New Fund, Going Beyond Venture Debt

"In Race, we have seen an alignment with our philosophy of rigour and discipline in their education delivery, focus on outcomes and affordability to the real India. We expect Veranda Race to grow significantly in the coming months, with addition of more products and languages. Race is a great brand to bring under our newly launched venture, as it opens possibilities in the core areas of our business," Business Standard quoted Veranda Learning Solution CEO Suresh Kalpathi as saying.

Prior to Veranda's acquisition, Chennai Race recorded sales of about Rs 45 crore in 2019-20. Also, over 200,000 students have been trained from states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Punjab.

"The Veranda Race programs are set for rollout nationally, in the coming months, targeting a revenue of Rs 50 crore in the first year," the business daily quoted the promotor of Chennai Race and Veranda Race's Head Bharath Seeman as saying.

Veranda Race aims to train around 50,000 to 60,000 students across the country by the end of 2021. Apart from this, the firm -- which priced its courses around Rs 7,500 including course materials and mentoring support -- further aims to help students to land PSC and banking jobs.

Also, Veranda Race will offer training programmes for all competitive exams in India and abroad, which include NEET, IIT JEE, GRE/TOEFL/IELTS/GMAT, IAS, State PSC, banking/SSC/RRB, CA/ACS related exams, Medical, K-12, NTSE and Olympiads.