Jupiter forays into mutual fund investments with no-penalty SIP

Sequoia and Tiger Global-backed neo-banking platform Jupiter announced its foray into investments on August 10, starting with no-penalty SIP direct mutual fund.

Customers investing through the platform will not be charged any penalty in case of failure in auto debit mandates. Banks typically charge between Rs 250 and Rs 750 as a penalty each time a SIP auto debit mandate fails due to insufficient bank balance.

Jupiter said that its platform will auto-skip any such charges. If the user’s Jupiter bank balance is running low, their SIP mandate is automatically skipped.

In the last 10 days, Jupiter said it has onboarded about 25,000 who have invested in direct mutual funds.

Founded in 2019 by Jitendra Gupta, Jupiter is a digital banking platform that provides an interface for users to open a bank account digitally, provides Visa debit cards and insights on spends by customers, with Federal Bank and Axis Bank as the backend banking partners.

Prithvi Raj Tejavath, Business Head of Investments at Jupiter said, "We believe that being disciplined with your SIPs are a great way for young investors to build wealth, and with just one comprehensive platform for banking and investing, Jupiter had an opportunity to slash down any penalties on missed SIPs due to low balance in your linked bank account."

Users can set up a SIP is a single swipe. If the user would like to skip their SIP payment for the month, or cancel the SIP completely, that can be done with just a swipe too, the startup said.

It added that with no commission being hived off by Jupiter, users can save up to 1.5 percent every year, which would have otherwise been paid out as commission for regular mutual funds.

The feature is currently available to people who have Mutual Fund investment accounts already. In a few weeks, everyone who’s completely new to Mutual Fund investments will also be able to open their investment accounts on Jupiter.

Valued at $710 million, Jupiter last raised $86 million in its Series C funding round in December 2021, from QED Investors, Sequoia Capital and other existing investors such as Tiger Global, Matrix Partners, 3one4 Capital and BEENEXT.

Jupiter is Gupta’s second startup after CitrusPay, which he sold to Naspers-owned PayU in 2016 in a $130-million deal and was recorded as one of the largest exits in the Indian fintech services ecosystem at the time.