Jeff Bezos, Sequoia Capital-backed SaaS startup Lummo lays off 50-60 employees from its Bengaluru office

Indonesia-headquartered software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup Lummo with a presence in India recently laid off around 50-60 employees from its Bengaluru office, sources aware of the matter told Moneycontrol.

The lay-offs of Indian employees, which happened on the morning of June 7, come after around 100-120 employees were terminated from the Jakarta office. Sources told Moneycontrol that in India, employees with engineering and product roles were mostly laid off.

In the early hours of Tuesday, 50-60 employees in India started receiving direct emails informing them to move on. The company has a total of around 500 employees in its offices in Jakarta and Bengaluru.

A current employee at Lummo, on conditions of anonymity, told Moneycontrol the mail came as a shock to many of his colleagues. He said, “It was a surprise to a lot of employees. Indians did not receive any communication apart from direct email. Indonesia had a meeting and emails came in after the meeting.”

Sources in the know said that Lummo was also facing some leadership level exits lately, without divulging further details.

Another employee said, “Reason given wasn't clear. It was around: role redundancy, restructuring, identifying what product build before growing, cost-cutting to improve the runway, and so on.” He added the reasons given do not justify why specific employees were terminated.

He also informed that the company has assured a severance pay along with a promise that the salary dues would also be settled.

The layoffs were first reported by Inc42 which said that the startup is shifting its focus away from LummoShop, thus resulting in restructuring. Sources say while that could be one of the reasons, there was no official communication from the company on it.

Recently in January 2022, the startup, formerly known as BukuKas had raised $80 million in its Series C funding round led by Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital India, with participation from Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos.

Moneycontrol has reached out to Lummo and its Indian-origin founder and CEO Krishnan Menon with queries regarding the lay-offs and the post will be updated when we receive a response.

Founded in December 2019, by Menon and Lorenzo Peracchione, Lummo has two apps under its umbrella: LummoShop and bookkeeping app BukuKas.

These developments come at a time when tech investors including New York's Tiger Global were significantly reducing their exposure to high-growth companies after the two VC firms reported record losses.

In addition, recently, Sequoia Capital, one of the world’s largest venture capital (VC) firms told its founders that the era of being rewarded for hypergrowth at any costs is quickly coming to an end with investors shifting towards companies who can demonstrate current profitability.