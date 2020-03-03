App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 05:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ixigo invests undisclosed sum in inter-city bus transit startup gogoBus

The startup will use this funding to start operations in multiple locations in North India and expand its product and technology team.

Pratik Bhakta

Travel booking platform Ixigo has invested an undisclosed amount in premium smart bus startup gogoBus which offers bus transportation for inter-city travels.

This investment is a part of the startup's first funding round, which saw participation from other angel investors like Rajesh Sawhney, co-founder, Innerchef and Abhishek Sharma, chief operating officer at Dineout.

The startup will use this funding to start operations in multiple locations in North India and expand its product and technology team. Founded in January 2020 by Amit Gupta and Avinash Singh Bagri, gogoBus wants to be a full-stack mobility startup.

"Despite buses being the most popular means of inter-city transport in the country, the market is highly fragmented and non-standardized, with many pain-points worth solving in this segment. Generally, travellers end up planning a last-minute inter-city bus trip due to the lack of availability on trains and high flight fares. gogoBus allows people to do so in a smart and affordable manner," said Aloke Bajpai, CEO, Ixigo.

Among the offerings, it has reclinable luxury seats, GPS enabled buses, predefined pit stops and trained and uniformed drivers. The startup boasts of having already covered 5 lakh kilometres.

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 05:31 pm

tags #gogoBus #ixigo #Startup

