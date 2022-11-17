 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ISRO chief says 100 startups registered with space agency

Nov 17, 2022 / 07:30 PM IST

ISRO Chief S Somanath said out of the 100 start-ups at least 10 were working on developing satellites and rockets.

ISRO chief S Somanath (Image: Twitter/@CMOKerala)

The chairperson of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) S Somanath said on November 17 that about 100 start-ups are registered with the space agency.

Addressing a plenary session at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022 on the "R&D of India: Innovation for Global Impact", he said that ISRO has signed memoranda of understanding with companies to work closely, which include hand-holding in space technology and building processes from start to finish.

He said a number of companies have the potential to become big players in the space sector and ISRO was playing as a facilitator and helping in building technologies. He said out of the 100 start-ups at least 10 were working on developing satellites and rockets.

Somanath announced that Chandrayaan-3 mission would be in orbit in a few months and that ISRO was working with NASA.

India needs a thriving space sector, the ISRO chairman said adding the country was looking at how to expand the sector in the days to come.

"We have to work on cutting-edge technologies for the future," he said.