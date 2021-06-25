IPO window is wide open but firms also need to be fully prepared, says Niren Shah of Norwest VP

Niren Shah - Norwest Venture Partners

While exists have been one of the biggest pain points for investors in the startups ecosystem in India, Norwest Venture Partners is a unique venture capital firm that counts at least five of its investee companies that have gone public. The US-based fund that manages $9.5 billion of capital globally has marquee firms such as Swiggy, Pepperfry and Quikr in its portfolio besides the now listed ones -- RBL Bank, Sadbhav Engineering, Thyrocare Technologies, Persistent Systems and Snowman Logistics.

At a time when the market for initial public offerings is heating up in the tech world with companies like Zomato, Paytm and Delhivery gearing up for the same, Niren Shah, managing director and head of India at Norwest talks to Moneycontrol about what it takes to go public in a market like India and why companies should be cautious before they decide to ring the bell.

Edited excerpts.

Q. How mature is the market for tech IPOs in India right now?

Niren Shah: The India stock market is ripe for tech IPOs. In fact it has been waiting for several years. Unlike in the US, where mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and IPO both form important means for investor exits, for Indian start ups, an IPO is a far more important way to exit investments since M&A exits are significantly lower.

But IPO markets also have windows which open and close. As of now, the IPO window is wide open, but at the same time companies also need to be completely prepared for an IPO in order for such IPO to be a success. Companies going public prematurely without adequate preparation or an understanding of what markets expect from a publicly listed company, often end with poor market outcomes.

So at Norwest, we believe that a company needs to be ripe for an IPO and always caution our portfolio companies to take adequate time to prepare for this once-in-a-lifetime event rather rush into something that they will regret.

Q. What all should a company consider before taking the first step?

Niren Shah: Our belief is that IPOs demand a whole different level of discipline and preparation from the founders and management.

Companies have to be open to high level of public scrutiny once they go public. They need to do analyst calls every quarter.

These are not easy since all kinds of questions will be asked and the company’s management will need to answer them comprehensively and transparently. When a company goes for an IPO, they are agreeing to offer a certain level of visibility into the business metrics.

Q. There's this constant debate of loss making vs profit making companies and how will new age loss making firms perform in IPOs.

Niren Shah: They need to be able to convince the potential investors why over a period of time these numbers are going to improve but eventually the management also need to make sure they have fully disclosed all the details, both good and bad.

Public investors have a very very long elephantine memory. There needs to be general guidance on how the company is going to perform which is often provided on the road shows or during analyst calls which public investors almost see as commitments made by the management team. So the ability to meet those financial expectations is very very significant and requires a fair amount of discipline to be able to have a strong pipeline of visibility of the financials across the next few quarters.

Even if you are loss making, I would think in three to four quarters the company will need to have visibility that they will become profit making since that is the norm in the Indian stock market.

Q. What work needs to be done on the finance side?

Niren Shah: On the finance side, the company’s accounts may need to be reworked. Sometimes they have to be re-casted to be able to make them comparable in line with current accounting norms such as IND-AS (Indian Accounting Standard). There is a different level of SEBI scrutiny with multiple people such as auditors, lawyers, bankers etc who will go through the numbers.

There needs to be a whole lot of finance team competence to be able to deliver to this level of scrutiny. Many private companies are used to slightly lower levels of scrutiny. In public markets you get judged much more and in a lot more detailed way and it can be very brutal. The mistakes can prove to be far more costly.

All of this is not difficult as long as companies ensure that they have adequate time to build the processes and controls and develop the competence to manage the requirements of becoming a public company.

Q. What role does an investor play in preparing a company for an IPO?

Niren Shah: What we have done in our own portfolio companies which are trying to go public is that 24 months ahead of IPO, we have tried to simulate what it would be like to be a public company. In addition to ensure the correct team, controls, independent board members , third party advisors, compliance’s, committees, auditors etc we also help with detailed preparation.

One example would be simulating the quarterly “grilling” on the financial results that public companies go through from research analysts. We ask you tough questions on results, strategy, the market etc. and of these questions are also left field.

Our portfolio companies not only appreciate the tough questions and the context but also are helped to understand the long term repercussions of answering the questions incorrectly, partially or worse still not being able to communicate effectively. The expertise and experience to communicate with the public markets in a transparent manner regardless of good or bad news is critical.

Markets have also rewarded companies which have been consistent at meeting their numbers and where they can be relied upon quarter after quarter to transparently disclose the state of their business.