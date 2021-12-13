IPO was the only way to survive post COVID-19 pandemic: Zomato's Deepinder Goyal

Zomato's Deepinder Goyal with Sanjeev Bikhchandani and Mohit Bhatnagar on the first day of the IPO launch (Image: Twitter/@sbikh)

COVID-19 induced disruptions, reluctant private investors and lack of funds for survival compelled online food delivery startup Zomato to go public last year, said Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of the firm.

There was a point when Goyal was determined that even if it was to be a $50 million IPO at a valuation of $500 million, he would do it because every private investor had shut their pockets.

However, contrary to his expectations, the company made a stellar debut on the Indian bourses. It raised over $1.25 billion at a valuation of $12 billion.

“When we decided to go for an IPO it wasn't for the reasons which we think the company would typically go for. We were just trying to survive because Covid was at its peak and fund raises were hard. We needed money to live,” Goyal said in an interaction with Manoj Kohli, country head of Softbank at Confederation of Indian Industry’s Global Unicorn Series. This was around May-June last year.

The offer comprised a fresh issue of Rs 9,000 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 375 crore by Zomato’s first investor Info Edge.

According to Goyal he had been advised by Sanjeev Bikhchandani to leave enough money on the table for the public investors.

“He said that in the next down cycle whenever the market crash happens or when you do badly or when you have a bad quarter everybody who bought into your IPO should still be above water... ,” said Goyal, adding that given a majority of their IPO the company did not have any pressure of pricing it high.

“In a secondary IPO people are just trying to optimise for the most amount of money they can make at the time of sale. So secondary IPOs are usually priced higher than they should be for the long-term health,” he said.

After Zomato’s success, other online firms including Nykaa, Policybazaar and Paytm launched their public offer.

Falguni Nayar-promoted Nykaa raised Rs 5,351.92 crore through the IPO. The offer consisted of a fresh issue of Rs 630 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 4,721.92 crore worth of shares by the promoter and investors. The price band for the offer had been fixed at Rs 1,085-1,125 per share. It got subscribed 81.78 times by the final day of bidding.

Policybazaar’s offer comprised a fresh issue of Rs 3,750 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 1,960 crore by selling shareholders. It also got oversubscribed by 16.6 times on the final day of the bidding.

On the other hand, Paytm which with its Rs 18,300-crore share sale was coined to be one of the largest Initial Public Offerings of the country so far (IPO), closed with barely 1.89 times subscription. It consisted of a fresh issue of Rs 8,300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 10,000 crore.

Stating that there was a big conflict of interest between the existing people and the incoming investors Goyal said, “I just advise people to stay away from secondary IPOs.”

“People nowadays tell us that oh guys you timed the IPO really well. I tell them you can't time things like an IPO. It takes a year to prepare for an IPO and in any financial market you have no idea what's going to happen a year from now,” he added.

While Goyal believes that fortune favours the brave, he also admits there’s a fine line of difference between being brave and being stupid. “I am glad we didn’t cross that line," he said.

Post the listing Zomato has aggressively been scouting for organic growth. The Gurugram-based firm announced $175 million investment across three homegrown startups — Shiprocket, Curefit and Magicpin — with an aim to diversify its bets following a blockbuster public listing.

It also said it had plans to deploy $1 billion over the next 1-2 years across startups, with a major focus on the quick commerce space.