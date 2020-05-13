App
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 06:10 PM IST

Intello Labs raises $5.9 million in series A funding round

The startup helps bring in standardisation and quality control in fruit and vegetable supply chain.

Pratik Bhakta

Intello Labs has raised $5.9 million (Rs 45 crore) in its series A round of funding from Saama Capital, Singapore-based agritech accelerator Grow and American platform SVG Ventures Thrive. Existing investors Omnivore and Nexus Venture Partners also participated in the round.

The company had raised $2 million in a seed round in March 2019.

Intello Labs was founded in 2016 by Milan Sharma, Nishant Mishra, Himani Shah and Devendra Chandani. The first three co-founders graduated together from IIT Bombay, while Chandani is an MDI Gurgaon postgraduate.

Intello Labs digitises fresh produce supply chains helping reduce waste. It aims to bring its quality platform across the fruits and vegetables value chains for trading, procurement, grading, pricing, traceability, and marketing.

The Gurugram-based startup is aggressively growing in India along with China, Southeast Asia, and the USA. Some of their larger clients include Reliance Fresh, Dole, Ocean Spray, and many of the leading e- grocery companies in China and Southeast Asia.

“This funding will help us accelerate growth in international markets, specifically the USA and across Asia Pacific. This new demand combined with the stickiness of our existing clients validates the fact that our products bring much-needed transparency and standardisation to fresh produce value chains,” said Milan Sharma, cofounder of Intello Labs.

Intello Track is a mobile app for checking quality across the supply chain. It uses smartphone cameras to capture images to grade them based on colour, size, and visual defects. Intello Sort is a machine that segregates fresh produce based on quality. Intello Pack monitors fruits and vegetables’ quality immediately before customer dispatch. Finally, Intello Deep is a handheld scanner that inspects intrinsic quality parameters like detecting dry matter, moisture, and pesticide residues.

“There is a growing need for better and faster quality assessment of fresh produce across the value chain…Intello’s scalable and non-destructive AI-based solutions are well placed to become an industry-standard tool especially for the large buyers of and traders in fresh produce,” said Kiranbir Nag, partner at Saama Capital.

First Published on May 13, 2020 06:10 pm

tags #India startups #Intello Labs

