App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Apr 04, 2018 09:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

InnoVen commits $6.2 million as debt capital to Power2SME 

Power2SME claims to be providing pricing power to small and business enterprises (SMEs) in India in their raw material procurement.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Venture debt firm InnoVen Capital on Wednesday said it has committed to a second debt investment of USD 6.2 million to business to business (B2B) e-commerce platform Power2SME.

The debt raised by the company will be directed towards the growth of their business.

Power2SME claims to be providing pricing power to small and business enterprises (SMEs) in India in their raw material procurement. The company achieves the pricing power through aggregation of demand from various SMEs across the country and negotiating a better deal for SMEs with large suppliers in specific sectors.

Its increased portfolio offering also addresses challenges in raw material procurement and finance needs.

"Raising venture debt helps us conserve equity, minimise dilution and extend the runway. Our partnership with them InnoVen)  brings to the table their extensive expertise, and will help accelerate our transformation while better positioning us to execute on our strategy and mission to enhance our business offerings for the MSME sector," said R Narayan, founder and CEO, Power2SME.

"In addition to venture debt, we will also support their working capital needs through our partner financial institutions," said Ashish Sharma, CEO, InnoVen Capital India.

Power2SME last raised USD 36 million for its Series E round from existing investors Inventus Capital, Accel and Kalaari among others.

tags #Business #Companies #Startup #venture capital

most popular

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.