InnoVen commits $6.2 million as debt capital to Power2SME 

Venture debt firm InnoVen Capital on Wednesday said it has committed to a second debt investment of USD 6.2 million to business to business (B2B) e-commerce platform Power2SME.

The debt raised by the company will be directed towards the growth of their business.

Power2SME claims to be providing pricing power to small and business enterprises (SMEs) in India in their raw material procurement. The company achieves the pricing power through aggregation of demand from various SMEs across the country and negotiating a better deal for SMEs with large suppliers in specific sectors.

Its increased portfolio offering also addresses challenges in raw material procurement and finance needs.

"Raising venture debt helps us conserve equity, minimise dilution and extend the runway. Our partnership with them InnoVen) brings to the table their extensive expertise, and will help accelerate our transformation while better positioning us to execute on our strategy and mission to enhance our business offerings for the MSME sector," said R Narayan, founder and CEO, Power2SME.

"In addition to venture debt, we will also support their working capital needs through our partner financial institutions," said Ashish Sharma, CEO, InnoVen Capital India.

Power2SME last raised USD 36 million for its Series E round from existing investors Inventus Capital, Accel and Kalaari among others.