App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

InnoVen Capital India closes 22 transactions, disburses Rs 300 crore in first half of 2018

Of the total disbursements in H12018,60 percent was contributed by follow-on funding to existing portfolio companies to support them through their growth journey.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Venture debt financing company, InnoVen Capital India closed 22 transactions and disbursed funding worth Rs 300 crore in the first half of 2018 (H12018) out of a committed Rs 418 crore. This translates into a 30 percent growth in disbursements over the same period last year.

The funds were disbursed to various sectors such as logistics, B2B e-commerce, consumer, education and financial technology. 10 new companies were added to InnoVen’s portfolio, including Eruditus, Elastic Run, FreshMenu, Flintobox, Lucideus, and Ziploan.

Nearly 60 percent of the total disbursements in H12018 was contributed by follow-on funding to existing portfolio companies to support them through their growth journey.

Some of the follow-on funding transactions of InnoVen India include Pepperfry, Power2SME, Chaipoint, Capillary, Treebo, Bizongo, Epigamia, Shadowfax.

related news

“We closed 22 transactions in the first half on the back of a strong deal flow & robust follow-on funding activity with our portfolio companies. We observe more and more startups warming up to venture debt as they look to optimize their capital structure while reducing dilution. We continue to derive our strength from our well-diversified portfolio, strong relationships and a global footprint across India, South-East Asia, and China," said Ashish Sharma, CEO, InnoVen Capital.

As of June 2018 end, InnoVen Capital India cumulatively funded venture debt worth over $330 million in more than 120 innovative tech start-ups across India.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 04:22 pm

tags #Business #InnoVen Capital #Startup

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.