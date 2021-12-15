Innovaccer's valuation jumps to $3.2 billion with new $150 million financing

(L-R) Innovaccer founders Kanav Hasija, Abhinav Shashank, and Sandeep Gupta

Innovaccer has raised $150 million Series E financing round led by Mubadala Capital, with participation from existing investors B Capital Group, Microsoft’s M12 fund, OMERS Growth Equity, Dragoneer, Steadview Capital, Tiger Global Management, and new investors Whale Rock Capital Management, Avidity Partners, and Schonfeld Strategic Advisors.

The round values the healthcare technology firm at $3.2 billion, more than doubling its valuation from $1.3 billion when it last raised capital in February this year. The startup had entered the country's startup unicorn club at the time. To date, it has raised over $375 million.

Innovaccer plans to use the funds raised to invest in research and development and hire people as the company aims to scale its customer experience, product and engineering talent. It also plans to release a new portfolio of solutions in 2022 that will help healthcare organisations quickly tackle the most common and high-impact clinical, operational, and financial use cases, the startup said.

Founded by Abhinav Shashank, Kanav Hasija and Sandeep Gupta in 2014, Innovaccer's main objective is to take the millions of data points available in the healthcare industry — patient profiles, risk factors, types of disease, etc — and channel that data effectively to digitise solutions for hospitals, clinics and patients.

The startup's software platform Innovaccer Health Cloud is currently being used by healthcare organisations such as Orlando Health, MercyOne, and CommonSpirit Health.

“We’ve reached a turning point in healthcare, where the world of fragmented, fee-for-service ‘sick care’ is giving way to a new world of integrated, value-based, preventive care,” said Abhinav Shashank, co-founder and CEO of Innovaccer.

“The electronic health record (EHR) brought healthcare into the digital world, but in many ways it has become an impediment to digital transformation due to its rigid architecture and lack of interoperability. Providers, payers, and life sciences companies recognise the urgent need for a new, open platform that brings all healthcare data together to provide a singular view of the patient, and enables friction-free care across the entire patient journey,” he said.

The company says it has signed more than 50 customers to date including the likes of One Medical, Roche, Sentara Healthcare, Adventist Health, Providence, Florence Health, and Zus Health among others.

"Hundreds of tech companies have tried to create a common data framework to connect the healthcare industry, but they all fell short due to extreme industry complexities or technology challenges. But in just a few short years, Innovaccer has built a successful data activation platform in the healthcare industry as proven by record rates of industry adoption," said Alaa Halawa, Partner and Head of the U.S. Ventures business at Mubadala Capital.

Indian software-as-a-service (SaaS) startups have raised a record $4.5 billion from investors in 2021, nearly three times the previous year, led by innovation, access to capital, and a larger market size, according to a recent report from consultancy firm Bain and Co.

The year also created six SaaS unicorns being valued at over a billion dollars or more. This was as many as the last two years put together, indicating an increased momentum in the space as they address global markets, predominantly in the US and Europe.