Info Edge infuses Rs 300 crore in Startup Investments

PTI
Aug 14, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

Info Edge holds 100 per cent stake in Startup Investments (Holding) Ltd (SIHL) which is a holding and investment company

IT company Info Edge, which owns portals like Naukri and 99Acres, has invested Rs 300 crore in its subsidiary Startup Investments, the company said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

"The present investment would help SIHL to explore investment opportunities including contribution to AIF(s) managed by Smartweb Internet Services," Info Edge said in the filing. Info Edge mentioned it is making a cash investment of Rs 300 crore immediately.

"The company has agreed to acquire 3 crore -0.0001 per cent Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) having face value of Rs 100 each convertible within a period not exceeding 10 years, at any time from the date of allotment on agreed terms and conditions," the filing said.

TAGS: #Info Edge #investment #Startup
first published: Aug 14, 2022 08:30 am
