English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    Info Edge infuses Rs 300 crore in Startup Investments

    Info Edge holds 100 per cent stake in Startup Investments (Holding) Ltd (SIHL) which is a holding and investment company

    PTI
    August 14, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST
    (Representative image)

    (Representative image)

    IT company Info Edge, which owns portals like Naukri and 99Acres, has invested Rs 300 crore in its subsidiary Startup Investments, the company said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

    Info Edge holds 100 per cent stake in Startup Investments (Holding) Ltd (SIHL) which is a holding and investment company.

    "The present investment would help SIHL to explore investment opportunities including contribution to AIF(s) managed by Smartweb Internet Services," Info Edge said in the filing. Info Edge mentioned it is making a cash investment of Rs 300 crore immediately.

    "The company has agreed to acquire 3 crore -0.0001 per cent Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) having face value of Rs 100 each convertible within a period not exceeding 10 years, at any time from the date of allotment on agreed terms and conditions," the filing said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Info Edge #investment #Startup
    first published: Aug 14, 2022 08:30 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.