Mar 01, 2018 10:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alteria Cap makes first close of Rs 356cr for maiden venture debt fund; IndusInd participates

The fund will target startups across early and growth stages with cheque sizes of up to Rs 100 crore.

Venture debt firm Alteria Capital on Thursday said it has received commitments for Rs 356 crore from institutional investors and family offices, including IndusInd Bank and a large family office foundation. This is the first close of its maiden venture debt fund of Rs 800 crore.

The firm expects to achieve the final close in the second half of 2018.

The fund was founded by former senior executives of venture debt firm InnoVen Capital, Vinod Murali and Ajay Hattangdi. They will use the capital to back startups that have already raised venture capital funding and provide them with specialty debt solutions that are complimentary to equity capital.

The fund will target startups across early and growth stages with cheque sizes of up to Rs 100 crore.

"This is an exciting time for the venture debt asset class which has matured substantially since we introduced the concept in India more than a decade back" said Hattangdi, co-founder and managing partner, Alteria Capital.

"Venture debt is an interesting alternative investment option for investors as it provides a safe and predictable return with equity upside as well," said Murali, co-founder and managing partner at Alteria Capital.

“The demand for venture debt has been steadily increasing as more entrepreneurs have experienced the product and it is applicable across various end-uses like working capital, capex, acquisition finance and other special situations. We are on the verge of finalising our first two debt investments, which we expect to consummate by the end of March," Murali added.

While the duo was working for Innoven Capital, they had invested in companies such as Byju’s, Swiggy, Oyo, Yatra, Freecharge, Pepperfry, Myntra, Practo, and Capillary, among others.

