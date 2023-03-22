 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

India’s ratio of unicorns’ valuation to listed market capitalisation highest in the world: Credit Suisse

Moneycontrol News
Bengaluru / Mar 22, 2023 / 06:37 PM IST

The Credit Suisse report comes at a time when funding to India’s startup ecosystem has slowed down significantly since the second half of last year.

India's unicorn ecosystem, which is currently the third-largest in the world, is relatively much larger compared to its listed space than other countries, said a Credit Suisse report. This emphasizes the significance of startups valued at over $1 billion, especially at a time when the country hasn't witnessed a new unicorn in the last six months.

“The $357 billion value of 103 unicorns (in India) is 11 percent of the total market capitalisation in the Indian market, much higher than in China’s 7 percent and double that of the US’s 5 percent. This also reflects greater economic salience of Indian unicorns: not just in terms of wealth creation, but also economic growth,” the report titled India Market Strategy, released on March 20 said.

“In a country with low per-capita wealth, where there were enough entrepreneurs but not enough risk capital, private funding is filling an important gap,” the report said.