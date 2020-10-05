India's first national awards for startups to be announced on October 6

The government is all set to announce the winners of its maiden national awards for startups and incubators following a ten month long wait on October 6. The registrations for National Startup Awards 2020 had started in December.

The aim of the government was to recognise and reward startups building innovative products with high potential of employment generation or wealth creation, demonstrating measurable social impact.

However the event got delayed following the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

While the winning startup founders will get a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, the incubators and accelerators will get Rs 15 lakh as the winning amount.

Besides the money, the startup winner and four runner ups will be given opportunities to present their solutions to relevant public authorities and corporations for potential pilot projects and work orders.

They will also be given priority for participation in various national and international startup events sponsored by Department of Promotions of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Atleast 12 startups will receive the national awards since the government has recognised 12 specific sectors to choose these startups from. These sectors are agriculture, education, enterprise technology, energy, finance, food, health, industry 4.0, space, security, tourism and urban services.

Currently, the country has over 36,000 startups which are recognised by the DPIIT with majority of them being in Delhi (14,840), Maharashtra (18,978) and Karnataka (11,587).

Only these startups were eligible to participate in the awards.

As per the government data, the number of jobs provided by the DPIIT recognised startups increased from 49,648 in 2017 to 1,54,558 in 2019.

However, overall, India has seen the launch of over 55,000 startups with just 3,200 startups raising USD 63 billion in funding in the last five and a half years.