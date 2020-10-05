172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|startup|indias-first-national-awards-for-startups-to-be-announced-on-october-6-5923601.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India's first national awards for startups to be announced on October 6

While the winning startup founders will get a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, the incubators and accelerators will get Rs 15 lakh as the winning amount.

Moneycontrol News

The government is all set to announce the winners of its maiden national awards for startups and incubators following a ten month long wait on October 6. The registrations for National Startup Awards 2020 had started in December.

The aim of the government was to recognise and reward startups building innovative products with high potential of employment generation or wealth creation, demonstrating measurable social impact.

However the event got delayed following the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

Close

While the winning startup founders will get a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, the incubators and accelerators will get Rs 15 lakh as the winning amount.

related news

Besides the money, the startup winner and four runner ups will be given opportunities to present their solutions to relevant public authorities and corporations for potential pilot projects and work orders.

They will also be given priority for participation in various national and international startup events sponsored by Department of Promotions of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Atleast 12 startups will receive the national awards since the government has recognised 12 specific sectors to choose these startups from. These sectors are agriculture, education, enterprise technology, energy, finance, food, health, industry 4.0, space, security, tourism and urban services.

Currently, the country has over 36,000 startups which are recognised by the DPIIT with majority of them being in Delhi (14,840), Maharashtra (18,978) and Karnataka (11,587).

Only these startups were eligible to participate in the awards.

As per the government data, the number of jobs provided by the DPIIT recognised startups increased from 49,648 in 2017 to 1,54,558 in 2019.

However, overall, India has seen the launch of over 55,000 startups  with just 3,200 startups raising USD 63 billion in funding in the last five and a half years.
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 02:21 pm

tags #Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) #Startup India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.