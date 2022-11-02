India's envoy to US asks TAC Security CEO to help startups

India’s promising startup ventures are not only pioneering a culture of innovation in the country. (Representational image)

India's ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu has asked Trishneet Arora, Ludhiana-born 28-year-old founder and CEO of TAC Security, to help startups in India.

Arora's prodigious cyber security skills are making a mark not just in India but even globally.

"From Punjab to California! Good interaction w/ young entrepreneur @TrishneetArora, Founder & CEO @tac_security, leading cyber security firm," tweeted Sandhu after meeting Trishneet.

According to Sandhu's tweet, they discussed cyber threats, technology and knowledge parternship and the importance of mentorship and skill development.

Sandhu said he encouraged Arora to help startups in India including those in Punjab.

Arora said, "He (Sandhu) was quite impressed with what we are doing at TAC Security and encouraged me to help entrepreneurs in India and Punjab, my native state." "I will certainly give back to my motherland in more ways than one," he said, adding that ambassador Sandhu is immensely concerned about the future of Indian youth.

"I will extend any support to him on the matter." Arora, while sharing details about his meeting with the Indian ambassador, said: "I shared my vision to deal with the menace of cyber security, which has snowballed into a serious global challenge with him. We largely discussed how India and the US can work together on cyber terror and intelligence." Arora, who left his studies at 15 and pursued a cyber security business by founding TAC Security, a global cyber security company specialising in vulnerability management and listed on Forbes 30 Under 30 List, also requested Sandhu to accord IIT-Ropar a status equivalent to IIT-Delhi or IIT-Mumbai.

Arora feels that there is a need for further improving and expanding the enabling ecosystem for IT companies in India.

"From India, companies have to shift the base to the US for investor-friendly laws and regulations. The companies focusing on innovation prefer the US and not India for IP protection," he added.