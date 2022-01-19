India’s BNPL wave in 2021 was led by GenZ and Millennials, says report

During the festive season, customer applications for BNPL went up by 10x and ZestMoney witnessed a 200 percent growth in transactions on Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra compared to last year.

Indians across age groups are using the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) mode of credit, but the adoption is led by GenZ and Millennials.

According to BNPL platform ZestMoney’s report for 2021, while most of the customers were in the 23-26 years group, BNPL emerged as the preferred option for people across age groups with the youngest customer being 18 years old and the oldest at 66.

ZestMoney’s millennial customer base grew by 2x in 2021 and GenZ by 3x. The overall BNPL transactions on ZestMoney saw a 300 percent increase in 2021 compared to 2020, the report said.

Additionally, the startup said it saw a 143 percent increase in women customers and a 137 percent increase in men customers.

The report also revealed insights on what men and women shopped for across the country. While men from Tier I and II cities spent heavily on fashion and lifestyle, women from Tier I and II cities spent on upgrading their electronics and EdTech courses for upskilling, respectively.

Bangalore, Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Thane, Kolkata, and Jaipur emerged as the top cities witnessing demand for BNPL in 2021.

Lucknow, Kanchipuram, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Surat, Indore, Bhopal, Tiruvallur, and Coimbatore were the other top Tier-II and III cities on the platform.

Lizzie Chapman, CEO & Co-founder of ZestMoney said, "2021 was an intense year, with the volatility of the pandemic coupled with its impact on the consumer we serve - from pain to recovery and then rapid demand acceleration over the last two quarters. We've doubled our user base in the last 12 months taking our total registered user base to 15 million.”

Direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands took to enabling BNPL at checkout as they saw an increase in sales and average order value. ZestMoney saw a 10x growth in 2021 as compared to 2020 in the number of D2C merchants on its platform indicating the popularity. While DTC brands in fashion, beauty, and skincare topped the demand for BNPL, electronics, home & decor, and travel were the other major categories.

During the festive season, customer applications for BNPL went up by 10x and ZestMoney witnessed a 200 percent growth in transactions on Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra compared to last year. Meanwhile, physical stores observed growth of 100 percent during the festive season compared to 2020, according to the report.

“Owing to the solid consumer demand we saw last year we now have a 50 percent market share in the Indian BNPL market and over 70 percent market share in the online ‘Pay in 3’ offering. On the back of the strong demand and our expansion plans, we are confident of hitting a $10 billion Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) run rate in the next three years,” added Chapman.

Founded in 2015 by Chapman, Priya Sharma, and Ashish Anantharaman, ZestMoney is a digital omnichannel BNPL player with a merchant network of 10,000 online partners including e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, MakeMyTrip, Nykaa among others. The startup also has a presence across 75,000 physical stores and a customer base of 15 million, 70 percent of whom are from Tier II and III markets and are first-time credit seekers.