 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Indian women startup founders will lead the way on a global scale in this decade

Mar 08, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST

Investors need to allow parity in their thought process and take more bets on women’s ability to execute without having to prove themselves all the time.

"India is among the more progressive ecosystems where there is a genuine intent to support and mentor new women founders, along with the many success stories we have seen in the startup space," writes Shanti Mohan, Co-founder and CEO, LetsVenture and trica.

By Shanti Mohan, Co-founder and CEO LetsVenture and trica 

On the occasion of Women’s Day celebrations, I am sharing my perspective on the venture and startup industry from the lens of a women investor and founder. It has been almost a decade since I built LetsVenture (and trica) for organising the private markets in India.

I have had the unique opportunity of meeting people from both sides of the marketplace – early-stage to growth-stage founders, and investors from angels to VCs to fund managers.

I share some of my observations which apply more specifically to the Indian ecosystem. However, these are broad observations and a very personal view from the vantage point of having founded LetsVenture. Opinions as always are defined by one’s own context and interactions. Treat this as a baseline on what the possibilities could be, and as a guiding rule when we approach founders and investors.