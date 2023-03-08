Indian women startup founders will lead the way on a global scale in this decade

"India is among the more progressive ecosystems where there is a genuine intent to support and mentor new women founders, along with the many success stories we have seen in the startup space," writes Shanti Mohan, Co-founder and CEO, LetsVenture and trica.

By Shanti Mohan, Co-founder and CEO LetsVenture and trica

On the occasion of Women’s Day celebrations, I am sharing my perspective on the venture and startup industry from the lens of a women investor and founder. It has been almost a decade since I built LetsVenture (and trica) for organising the private markets in India.

I have had the unique opportunity of meeting people from both sides of the marketplace – early-stage to growth-stage founders, and investors from angels to VCs to fund managers.

I share some of my observations which apply more specifically to the Indian ecosystem. However, these are broad observations and a very personal view from the vantage point of having founded LetsVenture. Opinions as always are defined by one’s own context and interactions. Treat this as a baseline on what the possibilities could be, and as a guiding rule when we approach founders and investors.

Quality of women founders and their aspirations have changed

Since a decade of starting up, I see a remarkable shift in the aspirations of women founders, who have created some amazing brands, delivered profitable companies and truly broken the glass ceiling in the space of entrepreneurship.

Today, their gender does not limit them and this could be due to multiple reasons. One, India is among the more progressive ecosystems where there is a genuine intent to support and mentor new women founders, along with the many success stories we have seen in the startup space.

There is also a shift in the quality of women-led startups as women with decades of experience are starting up, and bringing their domain, corporate and operational experiences into the startup space. They are not starting up because they don’t have other options for work, rather it is driven by the ambition of truly building a meaningful venture.

I believe that in the next five years, we will see more women-led companies achieve scale. Indian women founders will lead the way on a global scale this decade.

Shift in women angel investors

LetsVenture has been focused on increasing the number of women investors and we have seen our numbers grow 10X and the amount committed from women investors grow 20X in the last two years.

LetsVenture’s Women Investor Network (WIN) programme launched in 2021 is already showing positive signs. Of the four cohorts conducted so far, the number of women completing the WIN programme has crossed more than 100.

Today, they have signed more than 200 deals, with 52 percent of WIN participants having invested in early-stage startups, and more than 34 percent have gone on to cut their second or third checks.

Not only is there a visible shift in women's participation they also go on to either start a small fund or an incubator for founders or actively mentor the next-gen entrepreneurs. Venture has become a real career option for many women investors, along with making it a financial investment option.

I believe this is about delivering a focused effort to the segment and creating an easy mechanism for women to participate.

I am happy that we have played a role in this shift.

Funds increasing focus towards women's participation

Funds are beginning to give more attention and consciously mentor and support women founders. They are organising cohorts and supporting women initiatives, along with large corporates focusing on diversity.

It also seems to be a hygiene requirement within a fund to ensure that they have allocated time and effort towards this initiative. I think this could help us over time, as there will be women founders who will benefit from this focus.

Change the lens from being an enabler to a doer

While there is a more conscious effort towards nurturing women founders today, I do believe we have a long way to go in achieving the true intent of creating parity in how we judge women founders.

Women founders are still held to higher standards, are required to prove the intent more, and are given less forgiveness. If I were to take the number of women founders who are funded on unproven ideas or on the ambition of wanting to create, the numbers will be dismal.

There is almost no funding at the ideation stage for women-led companies and that is where I see the lack of parity. I believe that this is less of a venture-world behaviour and rather a real-world behaviour because venture in India is still largely male-dominated.

Among all the 200-300 institutional funds in India, the share of women-led new funds is probably at less than 1 percent.

That shows the lack of opportunity for women to play at a scale in the real world where we could make an impact. The entry barriers continue to be way higher for women today.

Lack of support for women founders for scaled-up businesses

While there are many mentoring options for early-stage founders, there is a lack of support systems for founders aspiring to and building large businesses. I think that also reflects in our own thought process of creating patronising ecosystems, which drops the reins the moment the aspirations grow bigger. This again reflects the creation of parity and we need to consciously create systems that allow women to aspire and reach higher.

Though we are in a good space today, the venture space is still hugely male-dominated on the capital side. On the founder's side, women are taking on the startup world but for us to truly

deliver, we need to allow parity into our everyday thought process, and take more bets on their ability to execute without having to prove themselves all the time.

