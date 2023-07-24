Indian startups under high pressure, causing some to fail: Zoho's Sridhar Vembu

Sridhar Vembu, founder and CEO of Zoho Corp

Amid rising governance lapses in the Indian startup ecosystem, Sridhar Vembu, the CEO of SaaS major Zoho, told Moneycontrol that several startups are facing pressure from the venture capital ecosystem, coupled with factors like unreasonable target-setting and excessive emphasis on profits, which can lead some of them to eventual failure.

“Startups failing today is mostly due to pressure. Pressure not just from the VCs but from the entire ecosystem. They have to live up to some impossible standards like some of them measure growth every week. I don’t know how humanly possible that is,” Vembu told Moneycontrol, on the sidelines of the CIO Meet event conducted by Zoho and ManageEngine on Friday.

Vembu's statement comes in light of increasing governance lapses observed in the Indian startup ecosystem in the past year.

“This is the same phenomenon why students commit suicide in places like Kota. The same exact thing happens. You put in large amounts of money and expect instant results and there are also expectations of unreasonable growth,” Vembu added.

In the past year, a slew of well-funded start-ups such as Mojocare, BharatPe, Zilingo, Trell, and GoMechanic were caught up in financial misreporting and governance lapses.

Moneycontrol reported that Agri-tech startup DeHaat’s former auditor had raised questions over its inventory management practices for three years in a row, flagging poor internal controls in two of those audits.

In fact, recently Healthtech startup Mojocare decided to shut shop after its cofounders admitted to inflating revenues and edtech major Byju's has been battling several governance and workforce-prelated issues of late.

In FY22, Zoho crossed $1 billion of annual recurring revenue and Zoho's net profit was up by 43 percent YoY, touching Rs 2,700 crore.

“We took our time to reach $1 billion, I have not put any stringent targets, we will grow at the same pace. I’m not putting any pressure on the leadership team with specific targets,” Vembu said.