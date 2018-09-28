Indian startups need more Chinese investments: Amitabh Kant

At the Chindia Dialogue 2018, entrepreneurs and investors talked about the cross-border synergies between both countries.

Chinese and Indian investors discussed the investment ecosystem in the India. NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant called for more Chinese investment in the country. He said, “There is a need for greater Chinese investment. We have over 100 Chinese companies but the number still should increase. The Chinese companies should catch up in terms of investing more in India. China remains the 17th largest investor in India and should become the first. So instead of exporting, we would like Chinese companies to invest in India. Close to $3.7 billion have been invested in India by China in the last 3 years. Close to 15 percent of investment in Indian startups is from China and we would like it to increase. A majority of the investments from China have happened in 25 startups.”

He added, “Last year close to $13.7 billion were invested across 620 deals, this is much higher than what India received in 2014-15. Finance, consumer internet, healthcare, Food & Beverage, Education technology (Ed-tech) and software as a service (SAAS) are the top areas of investment. Apart from big cities, deals have happened in tier 2 cities also. The Indian market is very similar to China in terms of scale and complexity.”

During the panel discussion on ‘Seeking cross-border synergies for creating massive scale,’ investors discussed the scalability, exits and IPO, investments in the ecosystem.

While talking about the Chinese investments in Indian startups, Karan Mohla, Managing Partner, IDG Ventures said, “The amount of Chinese investment today in the Indian startups is the tip of an iceberg. A lot of investment will be done by them.”

In terms of Indian investors investing in Chinese startups, they were positive to invest in them.

Investors talk about the difficulties in India for getting an IPO and exits. They pointed at the scalability problem in India compared to China.

“The pain for the startups is not the market but scaling in the market or having a secondary buyer,” said Tarun Davda, Managing Director, Matrix Partner. He added, “Now we have seen secondary exits in Flipkart, Ola. It will take three to four years in the ecosystem to have an exit or a IPO.

While talking about the next big sectors which can help both the countries, Tej Kapoor, Managing Director, Fosun RZ Capital India said, “Fintech, logistics, content are the preferable sectors. Insurance in Fintech will help to create a lot of expertise for cross border.”