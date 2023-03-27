 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Indian startups in Sequoia's portfolio shift focus to profitability, put brakes on new initiatives: JM Financial

Moneycontrol News
Bengaluru / Mar 27, 2023 / 03:02 PM IST

JM Financial also said in the note that many of Sequoia Capital’s portfolio companies have realigned their focus on their total addressable market.

The note from JM Financial comes against the backdrop of an event organised by Sequoia Capital called Sequoia Horizon

A majority of Sequoia Capital's portfolio unicorns and soonicorns (soon-to-be-unicorns) in India are heavily focusing on profitability, pausing or even cancelling new initiatives that typically have a long and uncertain gestation period for return on investment in the face of a worsening funding winter, brokerage firm JM Financial said in a note.

“It was evident that the current funding environment and the reaction of public markets since the beginning of the current rate hike cycle has resulted in a heightened focus on capital efficiency,” JM Financial said.

“Companies have paused or terminated (wherever applicable) all initiatives with a long and uncertain gestation period for return on investment and are also being remarkably upfront about their profitability potential and timeline. We hope that these companies continue this kind of engagement to not only educate public market participants but also themselves understand the difference between private and public market investors’ perspectives,” the brokerage firm added.

The note from JM Financial comes against the backdrop of an event organised by Sequoia Capital called Sequoia Horizon. The event provided an opportunity for public market investors and equity research analysts to interact with various portfolio companies of the venture capital firm that are getting ready for a potential initial public offering (IPO).