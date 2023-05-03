Indian startups cut employee spend by $700 million in FY23

Startups saved around $500 million by downsizing workforces by around 32,300 between Q4FY22 and FY23

Indian startups managed to decrease employee spend, including wage bills and bonuses, by around $700 million in FY23, after laying off approximately 32,300 employees between Q4FY22 and full year FY23, according to estimates by market intelligence firm UnearthInsight.

UnearthInsight surveyed over 2,000 startups and found that the employee spend for the ecosystem in the full year of FY23 is estimated to be around $7 billion, which is a decrease from $7.7 billion in FY22. The top 200 unicorns and soonicorns make up nearly 54 percent of the total employee spend for the full year.

According to UnearthInsight data, of the $700 million cost cut on employee spend to sustain in the ongoing funding crunch, approximately $500 million was saved by laying off 32,300 employees in Q4FY22 and FY23.

The remaining $200 million was saved by reduction in variable pay, sales bonus/commission and recruitment spends like joining bonus, hiring gifts, etc.

Employee wage bills decreased by approximately $700 million YoY in FY23

“The $500 million dip in employee spend comes from laying off employees with an aggregate salary in the range of Rs 15-16 lakhs per annum. It’s a 10 percent YoY dip and it is significant. It will help late-stage and growth-stage startups sustain longer," Gaurav Vasu, founder and CEO of UnearthInsight told Moneycontrol.

“We expect this dip to stabilise here and by the second quarter of FY24, that should start happening. Employee costs are expected to stabilise at $3.5-4 billion across top 200 tech startups. Most of these growth-stage firms are done with the clean ups they were looking to do,” he added.

According to Vasu, funding winter will continue for at least another six months or even FY24 entirely, and startups are looking to conserve cash by cutting down on employee spend and advertising spend to survive a slightly longer duration.

“All of these startups started conserving costs across spend categories, especially in the last two-quarters of FY23,” Vasu added.

Startups have also cut down technology spend by $200 million YoY in FY23, and advertising spend by $800 million YoY.

In terms of layoffs, edtech, e-commerce, foodtech, crypto, B2C healthtech startups accounted for the largest headcount reduction at 84 percent, while the remaining 16 percent were spread across multiple segments.

Layoffs and downsizing continue to be rampant not just in startups but also with technology giants like Google, SAP, and Microsoft globally. Closer to home, in the first three months of 2023 alone, 41 startups laid off over 5,868 people, nearly 5X the number of jobs lost in the same period in 2022.