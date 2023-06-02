Indian startup ecosystem funding drops by 5 times in 2023 on Y-o-Y bases; here's why

Funding for Indian startups plunged to about a fifth in the first five months of 2023 compared to the same period last year, with no end in sight to the worsening funding winter.

According to Prashanth Prakash, founding partner Accel, mergers and acquisition activity will pick up over the coming months. He believes funding taps for late-stage startups will run dry for the next nine-10 months.

There's a double-whammy for hedge funds - a tougher fundraising environment puts pressure on keeping costs low, and there's a need to pay for talent. Companies like Millennium Management and Ken Griffin's Citadel are launching some of the biggest startups of all time, competing to attract top investment professionals, according to a report by Bloomberg.

"That is the bigger problem. Some late-stage companies will need to reset their business models, including a few which will need a total reset. Keeping that in mind, we'll see a lot of consolidation of startups in the next six months," Prakash said at an industry event in Bengaluru on June 1.

Knighthead Capital Management co-founder Tom Wagner, speaking at Bloomberg's Hedge Fund Startup Conference, said hedge funds could be stunted before they hit their stride if they fail to control costs and overpay for non-working employees.

"I think the reason a lot of firms fail in that first three-to-five-year period is because they build themselves or expect stratospheric growth," said Wagner. "The reality is, it can be really lumpy. You just don't know."

Earlier, Moneycontrol spoke with Nitish Poddar, partner and national leader of private equity KPMG India to understand the decline in funding for the Indian startup ecosystem, Poddar said, "Single rounds of $100 million or more are classified as large ticket rounds. "The biggest change in India is that the euphoria for deals has died down. The fear of missing out (FOMO) has gone. The big-ticket deals have also dried up, which has had an outsized impact on our total investment numbers."

From January to February 2023, startups managed to raise just $2.91 billion across 258 deals against $11.1 billion in 682 deals a year earlier, the data showed. Moneycontrol reported how PE/VC funding had fallen to a five-year low in January.